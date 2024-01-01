10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling

Convert AOA to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
8.26 gbp

Kz1.000 AOA = £0.0008263 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
AOA to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GBP
1 AOA to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.91%-9.61%
1 AOA to GBP stats

The performance of AOA to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to GBP was -5.91.

The performance of AOA to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to GBP was -9.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00083 GBP
5 AOA0.00413 GBP
10 AOA0.00826 GBP
20 AOA0.01653 GBP
50 AOA0.04131 GBP
100 AOA0.08263 GBP
250 AOA0.20657 GBP
500 AOA0.41313 GBP
1000 AOA0.82626 GBP
2000 AOA1.65253 GBP
5000 AOA4.13132 GBP
10000 AOA8.26265 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1,210.27000 AOA
5 GBP6,051.35000 AOA
10 GBP12,102.70000 AOA
20 GBP24,205.40000 AOA
50 GBP60,513.50000 AOA
100 GBP121,027.00000 AOA
250 GBP302,567.50000 AOA
500 GBP605,135.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1,210,270.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2,420,540.00000 AOA
5000 GBP6,051,350.00000 AOA
10000 GBP12,102,700.00000 AOA