1.000 AOA = 0.0009343 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3581.5311.34318.93283.0810.786
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.57390.280.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98913.93761.1590.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36354.2520.514

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00093 GBP
5 AOA0.00467 GBP
10 AOA0.00934 GBP
20 AOA0.01869 GBP
50 AOA0.04671 GBP
100 AOA0.09343 GBP
250 AOA0.23356 GBP
500 AOA0.46713 GBP
1000 AOA0.93426 GBP
2000 AOA1.86851 GBP
5000 AOA4.67128 GBP
10000 AOA9.34256 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1,070.37000 AOA
5 GBP5,351.85000 AOA
10 GBP10,703.70000 AOA
20 GBP21,407.40000 AOA
50 GBP53,518.50000 AOA
100 GBP107,037.00000 AOA
250 GBP267,592.50000 AOA
500 GBP535,185.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1,070,370.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2,140,740.00000 AOA
5000 GBP5,351,850.00000 AOA
10000 GBP10,703,700.00000 AOA