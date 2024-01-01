Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars today

Convert AOA to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1.60 sgd

1.000 AOA = 0.001595 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2751.4761.6640.96718.265
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6241.7271.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.920.787183.081.3591.5320.8916.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00160 SGD
5 AOA0.00798 SGD
10 AOA0.01595 SGD
20 AOA0.03191 SGD
50 AOA0.07977 SGD
100 AOA0.15954 SGD
250 AOA0.39885 SGD
500 AOA0.79770 SGD
1000 AOA1.59540 SGD
2000 AOA3.19080 SGD
5000 AOA7.97700 SGD
10000 AOA15.95400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD626.80300 AOA
5 SGD3,134.01500 AOA
10 SGD6,268.03000 AOA
20 SGD12,536.06000 AOA
50 SGD31,340.15000 AOA
100 SGD62,680.30000 AOA
250 SGD156,700.75000 AOA
500 SGD313,401.50000 AOA
1000 SGD626,803.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1,253,606.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3,134,015.00000 AOA
10000 SGD6,268,030.00000 AOA