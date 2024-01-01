Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees today

Convert AOA to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
98.69 inr

1.000 AOA = 0.09869 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2691.4761.6640.96718.258
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6141.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.787183.0791.3591.5320.8916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indian Rupee
1 AOA0.09869 INR
5 AOA0.49343 INR
10 AOA0.98685 INR
20 AOA1.97371 INR
50 AOA4.93427 INR
100 AOA9.86853 INR
250 AOA24.67133 INR
500 AOA49.34265 INR
1000 AOA98.68530 INR
2000 AOA197.37060 INR
5000 AOA493.42650 INR
10000 AOA986.85300 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 INR10.13320 AOA
5 INR50.66600 AOA
10 INR101.33200 AOA
20 INR202.66400 AOA
50 INR506.66000 AOA
100 INR1,013.32000 AOA
250 INR2,533.30000 AOA
500 INR5,066.60000 AOA
1000 INR10,133.20000 AOA
2000 INR20,266.40000 AOA
5000 INR50,666.00000 AOA
10000 INR101,332.00000 AOA