10 Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees

Convert AOA to INR at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.99 inr

1.00000 AOA = 0.09870 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.0990.81341.476841.650510.9538518.948
1 GBP1.1592911.2636105.2771.712051.913391.1057821.9658
1 USD0.917450.79139183.3151.35491.514230.8750517.3835
1 INR0.01101160.009498770.012002610.01626240.01817480.01050290.208648

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indian Rupee
1 AOA0.09870 INR
5 AOA0.49352 INR
10 AOA0.98705 INR
20 AOA1.97410 INR
50 AOA4.93525 INR
100 AOA9.87049 INR
250 AOA24.67622 INR
500 AOA49.35245 INR
1000 AOA98.70490 INR
2000 AOA197.40980 INR
5000 AOA493.52450 INR
10000 AOA987.04900 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 INR10.13120 AOA
5 INR50.65600 AOA
10 INR101.31200 AOA
20 INR202.62400 AOA
50 INR506.56000 AOA
100 INR1013.12000 AOA
250 INR2532.80000 AOA
500 INR5065.60000 AOA
1000 INR10131.20000 AOA
2000 INR20262.40000 AOA
5000 INR50656.00000 AOA
10000 INR101312.00000 AOA