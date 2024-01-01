10 Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees

Convert AOA to INR at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.91 inr

Kz1.000 AOA = ₹0.09100 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 AOA to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09490.0976
Low0.09080.0908
Average0.09290.0947
Change-3.43%-6.80%
View full history

1 AOA to INR stats

The performance of AOA to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0949 and a 30 day low of 0.0908. This means the 30 day average was 0.0929. The change for AOA to INR was -3.43.

The performance of AOA to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0976 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0947. The change for AOA to INR was -6.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30517.83683.8740.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.71592.7140.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22362.1820.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08156.8120.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indian Rupee
1 AOA0.09100 INR
5 AOA0.45500 INR
10 AOA0.90999 INR
20 AOA1.81998 INR
50 AOA4.54995 INR
100 AOA9.09990 INR
250 AOA22.74975 INR
500 AOA45.49950 INR
1000 AOA90.99900 INR
2000 AOA181.99800 INR
5000 AOA454.99500 INR
10000 AOA909.99000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 INR10.98910 AOA
5 INR54.94550 AOA
10 INR109.89100 AOA
20 INR219.78200 AOA
50 INR549.45500 AOA
100 INR1,098.91000 AOA
250 INR2,747.27500 AOA
300 INR3,296.73000 AOA
500 INR5,494.55000 AOA
600 INR6,593.46000 AOA
1000 INR10,989.10000 AOA
2000 INR21,978.20000 AOA
5000 INR54,945.50000 AOA
10000 INR109,891.00000 AOA
25000 INR274,727.50000 AOA
50000 INR549,455.00000 AOA
100000 INR1,098,910.00000 AOA
1000000 INR10,989,100.00000 AOA
1000000000 INR10,989,100,000.00000 AOA