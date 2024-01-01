Angolan kwanzas to US dollars today

1,000 aoa
1.19 usd

1.000 AOA = 0.001188 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3591.5321.34318.94683.0870.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.58890.2870.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98813.94461.150.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.37154.2520.514

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00119 USD
5 AOA0.00594 USD
10 AOA0.01188 USD
20 AOA0.02376 USD
50 AOA0.05940 USD
100 AOA0.11879 USD
250 AOA0.29698 USD
500 AOA0.59397 USD
1000 AOA1.18793 USD
2000 AOA2.37586 USD
5000 AOA5.93965 USD
10000 AOA11.87930 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD841.80300 AOA
5 USD4,209.01500 AOA
10 USD8,418.03000 AOA
20 USD16,836.06000 AOA
50 USD42,090.15000 AOA
100 USD84,180.30000 AOA
250 USD210,450.75000 AOA
500 USD420,901.50000 AOA
1000 USD841,803.00000 AOA
2000 USD1,683,606.00000 AOA
5000 USD4,209,015.00000 AOA
10000 USD8,418,030.00000 AOA