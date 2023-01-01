500 Angolan kwanzas to US dollars

Convert AOA to USD at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
0.59 usd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00118 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00118 USD
5 AOA0.00592 USD
10 AOA0.01185 USD
20 AOA0.02369 USD
50 AOA0.05923 USD
100 AOA0.11847 USD
250 AOA0.29617 USD
500 AOA0.59235 USD
1000 AOA1.18469 USD
2000 AOA2.36938 USD
5000 AOA5.92345 USD
10000 AOA11.84690 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD844.10000 AOA
5 USD4220.50000 AOA
10 USD8441.00000 AOA
20 USD16882.00000 AOA
50 USD42205.00000 AOA
100 USD84410.00000 AOA
250 USD211025.00000 AOA
500 USD422050.00000 AOA
1000 USD844100.00000 AOA
2000 USD1688200.00000 AOA
5000 USD4220500.00000 AOA
10000 USD8441000.00000 AOA