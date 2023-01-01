Angolan kwanzas to US dollars today

Convert AOA to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1.19 usd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00119 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.92191.37031.540711.3485518.231683.23250.806452
1 EUR1.084711.486361.671211.4627719.775890.28230.87465
1 CAD0.7297670.67278311.124360.98412813.304860.74030.588522
1 AUD0.649050.5983680.88939310.87527611.833254.02210.523427

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00119 USD
5 AOA0.00597 USD
10 AOA0.01194 USD
20 AOA0.02389 USD
50 AOA0.05972 USD
100 AOA0.11943 USD
250 AOA0.29858 USD
500 AOA0.59716 USD
1000 AOA1.19433 USD
2000 AOA2.38866 USD
5000 AOA5.97165 USD
10000 AOA11.94330 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD837.29300 AOA
5 USD4186.46500 AOA
10 USD8372.93000 AOA
20 USD16745.86000 AOA
50 USD41864.65000 AOA
100 USD83729.30000 AOA
250 USD209323.25000 AOA
500 USD418646.50000 AOA
1000 USD837293.00000 AOA
2000 USD1674586.00000 AOA
5000 USD4186465.00000 AOA
10000 USD8372930.00000 AOA