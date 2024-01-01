20 Angolan kwanzas to US dollars

Convert AOA to USD at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.02 usd

Kz1.000 AOA = $0.001085 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
AOA to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 AOA to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change-3.51%-7.07%
1 AOA to USD stats

The performance of AOA to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for AOA to USD was -3.51.

The performance of AOA to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for AOA to USD was -7.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30517.83783.8760.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.71792.7170.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22262.1740.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08156.8090.516

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00108 USD
5 AOA0.00542 USD
10 AOA0.01085 USD
20 AOA0.02170 USD
50 AOA0.05425 USD
100 AOA0.10850 USD
250 AOA0.27124 USD
500 AOA0.54248 USD
1000 AOA1.08495 USD
2000 AOA2.16990 USD
5000 AOA5.42475 USD
10000 AOA10.84950 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD921.70300 AOA
5 USD4,608.51500 AOA
10 USD9,217.03000 AOA
20 USD18,434.06000 AOA
50 USD46,085.15000 AOA
100 USD92,170.30000 AOA
250 USD230,425.75000 AOA
500 USD460,851.50000 AOA
1000 USD921,703.00000 AOA
2000 USD1,843,406.00000 AOA
5000 USD4,608,515.00000 AOA
10000 USD9,217,030.00000 AOA