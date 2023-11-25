1 thousand Singapore dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert SGD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
625,493 aoa

1.00000 SGD = 625.49300 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Singapore dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD625.49300 AOA
5 SGD3127.46500 AOA
10 SGD6254.93000 AOA
20 SGD12509.86000 AOA
50 SGD31274.65000 AOA
100 SGD62549.30000 AOA
250 SGD156373.25000 AOA
500 SGD312746.50000 AOA
1000 SGD625493.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1250986.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3127465.00000 AOA
10000 SGD6254930.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00160 SGD
5 AOA0.00799 SGD
10 AOA0.01599 SGD
20 AOA0.03197 SGD
50 AOA0.07994 SGD
100 AOA0.15987 SGD
250 AOA0.39969 SGD
500 AOA0.79937 SGD
1000 AOA1.59874 SGD
2000 AOA3.19748 SGD
5000 AOA7.99370 SGD
10000 AOA15.98740 SGD