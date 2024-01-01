Indian rupees to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert INR to AOA at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
101,278 aoa

1.000 INR = 10.13 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2581.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6361.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 INR10.12780 AOA
5 INR50.63900 AOA
10 INR101.27800 AOA
20 INR202.55600 AOA
50 INR506.39000 AOA
100 INR1,012.78000 AOA
250 INR2,531.95000 AOA
500 INR5,063.90000 AOA
1000 INR10,127.80000 AOA
2000 INR20,255.60000 AOA
5000 INR50,639.00000 AOA
10000 INR101,278.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indian Rupee
1 AOA0.09874 INR
5 AOA0.49369 INR
10 AOA0.98738 INR
20 AOA1.97477 INR
50 AOA4.93692 INR
100 AOA9.87383 INR
250 AOA24.68458 INR
500 AOA49.36915 INR
1000 AOA98.73830 INR
2000 AOA197.47660 INR
5000 AOA493.69150 INR
10000 AOA987.38300 INR