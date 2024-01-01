Swedish kronor to Angolan kwanzas today
Convert SEK to AOA at the real exchange rate
SEK to AOA conversion chart
1 SEK = 89.34780 AOA
0
|1 SEK to AOA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|90.5067
|90.5067
|Low
|83.9505
|81.3895
|Average
|87.2718
|84.2187
|Change
|6.43%
|7.39%
1 SEK to AOA stats
The performance of SEK to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.5067 and a 30 day low of 83.9505. This means the 30 day average was 87.2718. The change for SEK to AOA was 6.43.
The performance of SEK to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.5067 and a 90 day low of 81.3895. This means the 90 day average was 84.2187. The change for SEK to AOA was 7.39.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
|1 SEK
|89.34780 AOA
|5 SEK
|446.73900 AOA
|10 SEK
|893.47800 AOA
|20 SEK
|1,786.95600 AOA
|50 SEK
|4,467.39000 AOA
|100 SEK
|8,934.78000 AOA
|250 SEK
|22,336.95000 AOA
|500 SEK
|44,673.90000 AOA
|1000 SEK
|89,347.80000 AOA
|2000 SEK
|178,695.60000 AOA
|5000 SEK
|446,739.00000 AOA
|10000 SEK
|893,478.00000 AOA