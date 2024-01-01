Swedish kronor to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert SEK to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
89,347.80 aoa

kr1.000 SEK = Kz89.35 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
SEK to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 SEK to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.506790.5067
Low83.950581.3895
Average87.271884.2187
Change6.43%7.39%
View full history

1 SEK to AOA stats

The performance of SEK to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.5067 and a 30 day low of 83.9505. This means the 30 day average was 87.2718. The change for SEK to AOA was 6.43.

The performance of SEK to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.5067 and a 90 day low of 81.3895. This means the 90 day average was 84.2187. The change for SEK to AOA was 7.39.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
1 SEK89.34780 AOA
5 SEK446.73900 AOA
10 SEK893.47800 AOA
20 SEK1,786.95600 AOA
50 SEK4,467.39000 AOA
100 SEK8,934.78000 AOA
250 SEK22,336.95000 AOA
500 SEK44,673.90000 AOA
1000 SEK89,347.80000 AOA
2000 SEK178,695.60000 AOA
5000 SEK446,739.00000 AOA
10000 SEK893,478.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swedish Krona
1 AOA0.01119 SEK
5 AOA0.05596 SEK
10 AOA0.11192 SEK
20 AOA0.22384 SEK
50 AOA0.55961 SEK
100 AOA1.11922 SEK
250 AOA2.79805 SEK
500 AOA5.59610 SEK
1000 AOA11.19220 SEK
2000 AOA22.38440 SEK
5000 AOA55.96100 SEK
10000 AOA111.92200 SEK