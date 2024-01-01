Indonesian rupiahs to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert IDR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
53,414.80 aoa

1.000 IDR = 0.05341 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6781.4721.6590.96718.202
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1891.7241.9421.13221.316
1 USD0.9160.783183.1031.3491.520.88616.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Angolan Kwanza
1 IDR0.05341 AOA
5 IDR0.26707 AOA
10 IDR0.53415 AOA
20 IDR1.06830 AOA
50 IDR2.67074 AOA
100 IDR5.34148 AOA
250 IDR13.35370 AOA
500 IDR26.70740 AOA
1000 IDR53.41480 AOA
2000 IDR106.82960 AOA
5000 IDR267.07400 AOA
10000 IDR534.14800 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AOA18.72140 IDR
5 AOA93.60700 IDR
10 AOA187.21400 IDR
20 AOA374.42800 IDR
50 AOA936.07000 IDR
100 AOA1,872.14000 IDR
250 AOA4,680.35000 IDR
500 AOA9,360.70000 IDR
1000 AOA18,721.40000 IDR
2000 AOA37,442.80000 IDR
5000 AOA93,607.00000 IDR
10000 AOA187,214.00000 IDR