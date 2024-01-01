1 Indonesian rupiah to Angolan kwanzas

Convert IDR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0.06 aoa

Rp1.000 IDR = Kz0.05935 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 IDR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06000.0600
Low0.05470.0524
Average0.05770.0550
Change8.11%11.79%
View full history

1 IDR to AOA stats

The performance of IDR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0600 and a 30 day low of 0.0547. This means the 30 day average was 0.0577. The change for IDR to AOA was 8.11.

The performance of IDR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0600 and a 90 day low of 0.0524. This means the 90 day average was 0.0550. The change for IDR to AOA was 11.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9640.9061.3091.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.72511.4451.6431.4950.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1610.69211.1371.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Angolan Kwanza
1 IDR0.05935 AOA
5 IDR0.29675 AOA
10 IDR0.59349 AOA
20 IDR1.18698 AOA
50 IDR2.96746 AOA
100 IDR5.93491 AOA
250 IDR14.83728 AOA
500 IDR29.67455 AOA
1000 IDR59.34910 AOA
2000 IDR118.69820 AOA
5000 IDR296.74550 AOA
10000 IDR593.49100 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AOA16.84950 IDR
5 AOA84.24750 IDR
10 AOA168.49500 IDR
20 AOA336.99000 IDR
50 AOA842.47500 IDR
100 AOA1,684.95000 IDR
250 AOA4,212.37500 IDR
500 AOA8,424.75000 IDR
1000 AOA16,849.50000 IDR
2000 AOA33,699.00000 IDR
5000 AOA84,247.50000 IDR
10000 AOA168,495.00000 IDR