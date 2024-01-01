Israeli new sheqels to Angolan kwanzas today

1,000 ils
229,605 aoa

1.000 ILS = 229.6 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.691.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1991.7241.9431.13321.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.1141.3491.520.88716.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Angolan Kwanza
1 ILS229.60500 AOA
5 ILS1,148.02500 AOA
10 ILS2,296.05000 AOA
20 ILS4,592.10000 AOA
50 ILS11,480.25000 AOA
100 ILS22,960.50000 AOA
250 ILS57,401.25000 AOA
500 ILS114,802.50000 AOA
1000 ILS229,605.00000 AOA
2000 ILS459,210.00000 AOA
5000 ILS1,148,025.00000 AOA
10000 ILS2,296,050.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AOA0.00436 ILS
5 AOA0.02178 ILS
10 AOA0.04355 ILS
20 AOA0.08711 ILS
50 AOA0.21777 ILS
100 AOA0.43553 ILS
250 AOA1.08883 ILS
500 AOA2.17766 ILS
1000 AOA4.35531 ILS
2000 AOA8.71062 ILS
5000 AOA21.77655 ILS
10000 AOA43.55310 ILS