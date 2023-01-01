1 British pound sterling to Angolan kwanzas

Convert GBP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
1049.51 aoa

1.00000 GBP = 1049.51000 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.090290.85781.494011.661380.963718.7605
1 GBP1.1492311.25295104.4211.717041.90941.1075121.5611
1 USD0.917250.798116183.34051.37041.523930.88417.2083
1 INR0.01100620.009576570.01199910.01644340.01828550.01060710.206482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1049.51000 AOA
5 GBP5247.55000 AOA
10 GBP10495.10000 AOA
20 GBP20990.20000 AOA
50 GBP52475.50000 AOA
100 GBP104951.00000 AOA
250 GBP262377.50000 AOA
500 GBP524755.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1049510.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2099020.00000 AOA
5000 GBP5247550.00000 AOA
10000 GBP10495100.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00095 GBP
5 AOA0.00476 GBP
10 AOA0.00953 GBP
20 AOA0.01906 GBP
50 AOA0.04764 GBP
100 AOA0.09528 GBP
250 AOA0.23821 GBP
500 AOA0.47641 GBP
1000 AOA0.95283 GBP
2000 AOA1.90565 GBP
5000 AOA4.76413 GBP
10000 AOA9.52827 GBP