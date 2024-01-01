5,000 Angolan kwanzas to South African rand

Convert AOA to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
96.91 zar

Kz1.000 AOA = R0.01938 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
AOA to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 AOA to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02090.0220
Low0.01920.0192
Average0.02000.0206
Change-5.73%-11.35%
View full history

1 AOA to ZAR stats

The performance of AOA to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0209 and a 30 day low of 0.0192. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for AOA to ZAR was -5.73.

The performance of AOA to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0220 and a 90 day low of 0.0192. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for AOA to ZAR was -11.35.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South African Rand
1 AOA0.01938 ZAR
5 AOA0.09691 ZAR
10 AOA0.19383 ZAR
20 AOA0.38765 ZAR
50 AOA0.96913 ZAR
100 AOA1.93826 ZAR
250 AOA4.84565 ZAR
500 AOA9.69130 ZAR
1000 AOA19.38260 ZAR
2000 AOA38.76520 ZAR
5000 AOA96.91300 ZAR
10000 AOA193.82600 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Angolan Kwanza
1 ZAR51.59260 AOA
5 ZAR257.96300 AOA
10 ZAR515.92600 AOA
20 ZAR1,031.85200 AOA
50 ZAR2,579.63000 AOA
100 ZAR5,159.26000 AOA
250 ZAR12,898.15000 AOA
500 ZAR25,796.30000 AOA
1000 ZAR51,592.60000 AOA
2000 ZAR103,185.20000 AOA
5000 ZAR257,963.00000 AOA
10000 ZAR515,926.00000 AOA