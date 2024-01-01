Polish zloty to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert PLN to AOA at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Kz227.9 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
PLN to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AOA
1 PLN to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High250.6290250.6290
Low227.9080222.3420
Average237.2813235.7808
Change-8.52%1.25%
1 PLN to AOA stats

The performance of PLN to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 250.6290 and a 30 day low of 227.9080. This means the 30 day average was 237.2813. The change for PLN to AOA was -8.52.

The performance of PLN to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 250.6290 and a 90 day low of 222.3420. This means the 90 day average was 235.7808. The change for PLN to AOA was 1.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8651,379.4210.9423.36
1 EUR1.0810.83290.80.9351,489.8411.81725.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1361.1231,790.6914.20330.327
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Angolan Kwanza
1 PLN227.89500 AOA
5 PLN1,139.47500 AOA
10 PLN2,278.95000 AOA
20 PLN4,557.90000 AOA
50 PLN11,394.75000 AOA
100 PLN22,789.50000 AOA
250 PLN56,973.75000 AOA
500 PLN113,947.50000 AOA
1000 PLN227,895.00000 AOA
2000 PLN455,790.00000 AOA
5000 PLN1,139,475.00000 AOA
10000 PLN2,278,950.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Polish Zloty
1 AOA0.00439 PLN
5 AOA0.02194 PLN
10 AOA0.04388 PLN
20 AOA0.08776 PLN
50 AOA0.21940 PLN
100 AOA0.43880 PLN
250 AOA1.09700 PLN
500 AOA2.19399 PLN
1000 AOA4.38799 PLN
2000 AOA8.77598 PLN
5000 AOA21.93995 PLN
10000 AOA43.87990 PLN