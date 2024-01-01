10 Angolan kwanzas to Polish zloty

Convert AOA to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.04 pln

Kz1.000 AOA = zł0.004204 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:39
AOA to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 AOA to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0047
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00430.0045
Change-4.94%-9.05%
1 AOA to PLN stats

The performance of AOA to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for AOA to PLN was -4.94.

The performance of AOA to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0047 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for AOA to PLN was -9.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.86183.840.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6351.44419.73792.6470.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0960.96813.2362.1010.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.07356.6720.515

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Polish zloty

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PLN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Polish Zloty
1 AOA0.00420 PLN
5 AOA0.02102 PLN
10 AOA0.04204 PLN
20 AOA0.08408 PLN
50 AOA0.21020 PLN
100 AOA0.42039 PLN
250 AOA1.05098 PLN
500 AOA2.10196 PLN
1000 AOA4.20391 PLN
2000 AOA8.40782 PLN
5000 AOA21.01955 PLN
10000 AOA42.03910 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Angolan Kwanza
1 PLN237.87400 AOA
5 PLN1,189.37000 AOA
10 PLN2,378.74000 AOA
20 PLN4,757.48000 AOA
50 PLN11,893.70000 AOA
100 PLN23,787.40000 AOA
250 PLN59,468.50000 AOA
500 PLN118,937.00000 AOA
1000 PLN237,874.00000 AOA
2000 PLN475,748.00000 AOA
5000 PLN1,189,370.00000 AOA
10000 PLN2,378,740.00000 AOA