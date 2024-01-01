10 Angolan kwanzas to Russian rubles

Convert AOA to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.98 rub

Kz1.000 AOA = руб0.09813 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
AOA to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RUB
1 AOA to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10250.1037
Low0.09560.0956
Average0.09910.0999
Change2.26%-5.41%
View full history

1 AOA to RUB stats

The performance of AOA to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1025 and a 30 day low of 0.0956. This means the 30 day average was 0.0991. The change for AOA to RUB was 2.26.

The performance of AOA to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1037 and a 90 day low of 0.0956. This means the 90 day average was 0.0999. The change for AOA to RUB was -5.41.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Russian Ruble
1 AOA0.09813 RUB
5 AOA0.49064 RUB
10 AOA0.98128 RUB
20 AOA1.96256 RUB
50 AOA4.90640 RUB
100 AOA9.81280 RUB
250 AOA24.53200 RUB
500 AOA49.06400 RUB
1000 AOA98.12800 RUB
2000 AOA196.25600 RUB
5000 AOA490.64000 RUB
10000 AOA981.28000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Angolan Kwanza
1 RUB10.19080 AOA
5 RUB50.95400 AOA
10 RUB101.90800 AOA
20 RUB203.81600 AOA
50 RUB509.54000 AOA
100 RUB1,019.08000 AOA
250 RUB2,547.70000 AOA
500 RUB5,095.40000 AOA
1000 RUB10,190.80000 AOA
2000 RUB20,381.60000 AOA
5000 RUB50,954.00000 AOA
10000 RUB101,908.00000 AOA