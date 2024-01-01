Convert RUB to BAM at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

1,000 rub
20.81 bam

руб1.000 RUB = KM0.02081 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.581
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6021.4589.382
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.158
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.02081 BAM
5 RUB0.10407 BAM
10 RUB0.20813 BAM
20 RUB0.41626 BAM
50 RUB1.04066 BAM
100 RUB2.08131 BAM
250 RUB5.20328 BAM
500 RUB10.40655 BAM
1000 RUB20.81310 BAM
2000 RUB41.62620 BAM
5000 RUB104.06550 BAM
10000 RUB208.13100 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM48.04670 RUB
5 BAM240.23350 RUB
10 BAM480.46700 RUB
20 BAM960.93400 RUB
50 BAM2,402.33500 RUB
100 BAM4,804.67000 RUB
250 BAM12,011.67500 RUB
500 BAM24,023.35000 RUB
1000 BAM48,046.70000 RUB
2000 BAM96,093.40000 RUB
5000 BAM240,233.50000 RUB
10000 BAM480,467.00000 RUB