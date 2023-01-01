5000 Russian rubles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert RUB to BAM at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
99.03 bam

1.00000 RUB = 0.01981 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.01981 BAM
5 RUB0.09903 BAM
10 RUB0.19806 BAM
20 RUB0.39611 BAM
50 RUB0.99028 BAM
100 RUB1.98057 BAM
250 RUB4.95142 BAM
500 RUB9.90285 BAM
1000 RUB19.80570 BAM
2000 RUB39.61140 BAM
5000 RUB99.02850 BAM
10000 RUB198.05700 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM50.49050 RUB
5 BAM252.45250 RUB
10 BAM504.90500 RUB
20 BAM1009.81000 RUB
50 BAM2524.52500 RUB
100 BAM5049.05000 RUB
250 BAM12622.62500 RUB
500 BAM25245.25000 RUB
1000 BAM50490.50000 RUB
2000 BAM100981.00000 RUB
5000 BAM252452.50000 RUB
10000 BAM504905.00000 RUB