100 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles

Convert BAM to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 bam
4,982.98 rub

1.00000 BAM = 49.82980 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM49.82980 RUB
5 BAM249.14900 RUB
10 BAM498.29800 RUB
20 BAM996.59600 RUB
50 BAM2491.49000 RUB
100 BAM4982.98000 RUB
250 BAM12457.45000 RUB
500 BAM24914.90000 RUB
1000 BAM49829.80000 RUB
2000 BAM99659.60000 RUB
5000 BAM249149.00000 RUB
10000 BAM498298.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.02007 BAM
5 RUB0.10034 BAM
10 RUB0.20068 BAM
20 RUB0.40137 BAM
50 RUB1.00341 BAM
100 RUB2.00683 BAM
250 RUB5.01708 BAM
500 RUB10.03415 BAM
1000 RUB20.06830 BAM
2000 RUB40.13660 BAM
5000 RUB100.34150 BAM
10000 RUB200.68300 BAM