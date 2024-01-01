Convert RUB to MZN at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Mozambican meticals today

1,000 rub
725.85 mzn

руб1.000 RUB = MT0.7259 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mozambican Metical
1 RUB0.72585 MZN
5 RUB3.62926 MZN
10 RUB7.25852 MZN
20 RUB14.51704 MZN
50 RUB36.29260 MZN
100 RUB72.58520 MZN
250 RUB181.46300 MZN
500 RUB362.92600 MZN
1000 RUB725.85200 MZN
2000 RUB1,451.70400 MZN
5000 RUB3,629.26000 MZN
10000 RUB7,258.52000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Russian Ruble
1 MZN1.37769 RUB
5 MZN6.88845 RUB
10 MZN13.77690 RUB
20 MZN27.55380 RUB
50 MZN68.88450 RUB
100 MZN137.76900 RUB
250 MZN344.42250 RUB
500 MZN688.84500 RUB
1000 MZN1,377.69000 RUB
2000 MZN2,755.38000 RUB
5000 MZN6,888.45000 RUB
10000 MZN13,776.90000 RUB