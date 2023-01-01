Euros to Mozambican meticals today

Convert EUR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
69434.30 mzn

1.00000 EUR = 69.43430 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
How to convert Euros to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Mozambican Metical
1 EUR69.43430 MZN
5 EUR347.17150 MZN
10 EUR694.34300 MZN
20 EUR1388.68600 MZN
50 EUR3471.71500 MZN
100 EUR6943.43000 MZN
250 EUR17358.57500 MZN
500 EUR34717.15000 MZN
1000 EUR69434.30000 MZN
2000 EUR138868.60000 MZN
5000 EUR347171.50000 MZN
10000 EUR694343.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Euro
1 MZN0.01440 EUR
5 MZN0.07201 EUR
10 MZN0.14402 EUR
20 MZN0.28804 EUR
50 MZN0.72010 EUR
100 MZN1.44021 EUR
250 MZN3.60052 EUR
500 MZN7.20105 EUR
1000 MZN14.40210 EUR
2000 MZN28.80420 EUR
5000 MZN72.01050 EUR
10000 MZN144.02100 EUR