Australian dollars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert AUD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
41,431.90 mzn

1.00000 AUD = 41.43190 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80609483.23250.92171.66861151.2251.370351.3484
1 GBP1.240551103.2541.143452.07187.6021.699991.67276
1 INR0.01201450.0096848510.01107380.02004761.81690.01646410.0162004
1 EUR1.084950.8745590.303111.81036164.0551.486761.46295

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 AUD41.43190 MZN
5 AUD207.15950 MZN
10 AUD414.31900 MZN
20 AUD828.63800 MZN
50 AUD2071.59500 MZN
100 AUD4143.19000 MZN
250 AUD10357.97500 MZN
500 AUD20715.95000 MZN
1000 AUD41431.90000 MZN
2000 AUD82863.80000 MZN
5000 AUD207159.50000 MZN
10000 AUD414319.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Australian Dollar
1 MZN0.02414 AUD
5 MZN0.12068 AUD
10 MZN0.24136 AUD
20 MZN0.48272 AUD
50 MZN1.20680 AUD
100 MZN2.41360 AUD
250 MZN6.03400 AUD
500 MZN12.06800 AUD
1000 MZN24.13600 AUD
2000 MZN48.27200 AUD
5000 MZN120.68000 AUD
10000 MZN241.36000 AUD