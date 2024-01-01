Convert RUB to MXN at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Mexican pesos today

1,000 rub
207.46 mxn

руб1.000 RUB = Mex$0.2075 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.592
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.402
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.143
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0.20746 MXN
5 RUB1.03732 MXN
10 RUB2.07464 MXN
20 RUB4.14928 MXN
50 RUB10.37320 MXN
100 RUB20.74640 MXN
250 RUB51.86600 MXN
500 RUB103.73200 MXN
1000 RUB207.46400 MXN
2000 RUB414.92800 MXN
5000 RUB1,037.32000 MXN
10000 RUB2,074.64000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN4.82011 RUB
5 MXN24.10055 RUB
10 MXN48.20110 RUB
20 MXN96.40220 RUB
50 MXN241.00550 RUB
100 MXN482.01100 RUB
250 MXN1,205.02750 RUB
500 MXN2,410.05500 RUB
1000 MXN4,820.11000 RUB
2000 MXN9,640.22000 RUB
5000 MXN24,100.55000 RUB
10000 MXN48,201.10000 RUB