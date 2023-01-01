1 thousand Russian rubles to Mexican pesos

Convert RUB to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 rub
189.69 mxn

1.00000 RUB = 0.18969 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0.18969 MXN
5 RUB0.94846 MXN
10 RUB1.89691 MXN
20 RUB3.79382 MXN
50 RUB9.48455 MXN
100 RUB18.96910 MXN
250 RUB47.42275 MXN
500 RUB94.84550 MXN
1000 RUB189.69100 MXN
2000 RUB379.38200 MXN
5000 RUB948.45500 MXN
10000 RUB1896.91000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN5.27172 RUB
5 MXN26.35860 RUB
10 MXN52.71720 RUB
20 MXN105.43440 RUB
50 MXN263.58600 RUB
100 MXN527.17200 RUB
250 MXN1317.93000 RUB
500 MXN2635.86000 RUB
1000 MXN5271.72000 RUB
2000 MXN10543.44000 RUB
5000 MXN26358.60000 RUB
10000 MXN52717.20000 RUB