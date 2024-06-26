Russian ruble to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Mexican pesos is currently 0.207 today, reflecting a 1.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -6.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.222 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.203 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.804% decrease in value.