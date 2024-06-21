러시아 루블 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 멕시코 페소로 is currently 0.209 today, reflecting a -5.532% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.405% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.222 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.206 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 2.853% increase in value.