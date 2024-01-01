Convert RUB to BTN at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 rub
951.08 btn

руб1.000 RUB = Nu.0.9511 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.95108 BTN
5 RUB4.75541 BTN
10 RUB9.51082 BTN
20 RUB19.02164 BTN
50 RUB47.55410 BTN
100 RUB95.10820 BTN
250 RUB237.77050 BTN
500 RUB475.54100 BTN
1000 RUB951.08200 BTN
2000 RUB1,902.16400 BTN
5000 RUB4,755.41000 BTN
10000 RUB9,510.82000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.05143 RUB
5 BTN5.25715 RUB
10 BTN10.51430 RUB
20 BTN21.02860 RUB
50 BTN52.57150 RUB
100 BTN105.14300 RUB
250 BTN262.85750 RUB
500 BTN525.71500 RUB
1000 BTN1,051.43000 RUB
2000 BTN2,102.86000 RUB
5000 BTN5,257.15000 RUB
10000 BTN10,514.30000 RUB