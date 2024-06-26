Russian ruble to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0.951 today, reflecting a -0.429% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.525% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 1.007 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.933 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.721% decrease in value.