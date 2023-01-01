5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles

Convert BTN to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 btn
5.53 rub

1.00000 BTN = 1.10521 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Russian Ruble
1 BTN1.10521 RUB
5 BTN5.52605 RUB
10 BTN11.05210 RUB
20 BTN22.10420 RUB
50 BTN55.26050 RUB
100 BTN110.52100 RUB
250 BTN276.30250 RUB
500 BTN552.60500 RUB
1000 BTN1105.21000 RUB
2000 BTN2210.42000 RUB
5000 BTN5526.05000 RUB
10000 BTN11052.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RUB0.90480 BTN
5 RUB4.52401 BTN
10 RUB9.04802 BTN
20 RUB18.09604 BTN
50 RUB45.24010 BTN
100 RUB90.48020 BTN
250 RUB226.20050 BTN
500 RUB452.40100 BTN
1000 RUB904.80200 BTN
2000 RUB1809.60400 BTN
5000 RUB4524.01000 BTN
10000 RUB9048.02000 BTN