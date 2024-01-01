Convert RUB to CLP at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Chilean pesos today

1,000 rub
10,703 clp

руб1.000 RUB = $10.70 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB10.70270 CLP
5 RUB53.51350 CLP
10 RUB107.02700 CLP
20 RUB214.05400 CLP
50 RUB535.13500 CLP
100 RUB1,070.27000 CLP
250 RUB2,675.67500 CLP
500 RUB5,351.35000 CLP
1000 RUB10,702.70000 CLP
2000 RUB21,405.40000 CLP
5000 RUB53,513.50000 CLP
10000 RUB107,027.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.09343 RUB
5 CLP0.46717 RUB
10 CLP0.93434 RUB
20 CLP1.86869 RUB
50 CLP4.67172 RUB
100 CLP9.34343 RUB
250 CLP23.35858 RUB
500 CLP46.71715 RUB
1000 CLP93.43430 RUB
2000 CLP186.86860 RUB
5000 CLP467.17150 RUB
10000 CLP934.34300 RUB