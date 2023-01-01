5 Chilean pesos to Russian rubles

Convert CLP to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 clp
0.53 rub

1.00000 CLP = 0.10577 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

How to convert Chilean pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.10577 RUB
5 CLP0.52884 RUB
10 CLP1.05768 RUB
20 CLP2.11536 RUB
50 CLP5.28840 RUB
100 CLP10.57680 RUB
250 CLP26.44200 RUB
500 CLP52.88400 RUB
1000 CLP105.76800 RUB
2000 CLP211.53600 RUB
5000 CLP528.84000 RUB
10000 CLP1057.68000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB9.45469 CLP
5 RUB47.27345 CLP
10 RUB94.54690 CLP
20 RUB189.09380 CLP
50 RUB472.73450 CLP
100 RUB945.46900 CLP
250 RUB2363.67250 CLP
500 RUB4727.34500 CLP
1000 RUB9454.69000 CLP
2000 RUB18909.38000 CLP
5000 RUB47273.45000 CLP
10000 RUB94546.90000 CLP