Russian ruble to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Chilean pesos is currently 10.703 today, reflecting a -1.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.321% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.304 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 10.418 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.