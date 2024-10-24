Polish zloty to Chilean pesos today

Convert PLN to CLP at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $234.4 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 PLN to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High240.1740244.6040
Low233.3860233.3860
Average236.5122238.9274
Change-2.12%-3.23%
View full history

1 PLN to CLP stats

The performance of PLN to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 240.1740 and a 30 day low of 233.3860. This means the 30 day average was 236.5122. The change for PLN to CLP was -2.12.

The performance of PLN to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 244.6040 and a 90 day low of 233.3860. This means the 90 day average was 238.9274. The change for PLN to CLP was -3.23.

Track market ratesView PLN to CLP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3410.94123.357
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8010.9351,489.7611.81725.228
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1371.1241,790.5914.20330.321
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chilean Peso
1 PLN234.39000 CLP
5 PLN1,171.95000 CLP
10 PLN2,343.90000 CLP
20 PLN4,687.80000 CLP
50 PLN11,719.50000 CLP
100 PLN23,439.00000 CLP
250 PLN58,597.50000 CLP
500 PLN117,195.00000 CLP
1000 PLN234,390.00000 CLP
2000 PLN468,780.00000 CLP
5000 PLN1,171,950.00000 CLP
10000 PLN2,343,900.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Polish Zloty
1 CLP0.00427 PLN
5 CLP0.02133 PLN
10 CLP0.04266 PLN
20 CLP0.08533 PLN
50 CLP0.21332 PLN
100 CLP0.42664 PLN
250 CLP1.06660 PLN
500 CLP2.13320 PLN
1000 CLP4.26640 PLN
2000 CLP8.53280 PLN
5000 CLP21.33200 PLN
10000 CLP42.66400 PLN