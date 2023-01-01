1 Chilean peso to Polish zloty

Convert CLP to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.00 pln

1.00000 CLP = 0.00462 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Polish Zloty
1 CLP0.00462 PLN
5 CLP0.02312 PLN
10 CLP0.04623 PLN
20 CLP0.09247 PLN
50 CLP0.23117 PLN
100 CLP0.46233 PLN
250 CLP1.15583 PLN
500 CLP2.31165 PLN
1000 CLP4.62330 PLN
2000 CLP9.24660 PLN
5000 CLP23.11650 PLN
10000 CLP46.23300 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chilean Peso
1 PLN216.29600 CLP
5 PLN1081.48000 CLP
10 PLN2162.96000 CLP
20 PLN4325.92000 CLP
50 PLN10814.80000 CLP
100 PLN21629.60000 CLP
250 PLN54074.00000 CLP
500 PLN108148.00000 CLP
1000 PLN216296.00000 CLP
2000 PLN432592.00000 CLP
5000 PLN1081480.00000 CLP
10000 PLN2162960.00000 CLP