폴란드 즈워티 → 칠레 페소

실제 환율로 PLN → CLP 변환

1000 pln
229083 clp

1.00000 PLN = 229.08300 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860511.0955591.02521.470281.644350.9368818.5941
1 GBP1.162111.27315105.7811.708631.910921.0887521.6084
1 USD0.91280.785453183.08631.342051.500940.855216.9724
1 INR0.0109860.009453460.012035710.01615250.01806480.01029290.204274

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 칠레 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CLP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → CLP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 칠레 페소
1 PLN229.08300 CLP
5 PLN1145.41500 CLP
10 PLN2290.83000 CLP
20 PLN4581.66000 CLP
50 PLN11454.15000 CLP
100 PLN22908.30000 CLP
250 PLN57270.75000 CLP
500 PLN114541.50000 CLP
1000 PLN229083.00000 CLP
2000 PLN458166.00000 CLP
5000 PLN1145415.00000 CLP
10000 PLN2290830.00000 CLP
환율 칠레 페소 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 CLP0.00437 PLN
5 CLP0.02183 PLN
10 CLP0.04365 PLN
20 CLP0.08730 PLN
50 CLP0.21826 PLN
100 CLP0.43652 PLN
250 CLP1.09131 PLN
500 CLP2.18262 PLN
1000 CLP4.36523 PLN
2000 CLP8.73046 PLN
5000 CLP21.82615 PLN
10000 CLP43.65230 PLN