불가리아 레프 → 칠레 페소

실제 환율로 BGN → CLP 변환

1,000 bgn
513,474 clp

1.00000 BGN = 513.47400 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 칠레 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CLP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → CLP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 칠레 페소
1 BGN513.47400 CLP
5 BGN2567.37000 CLP
10 BGN5134.74000 CLP
20 BGN10269.48000 CLP
50 BGN25673.70000 CLP
100 BGN51347.40000 CLP
250 BGN128368.50000 CLP
500 BGN256737.00000 CLP
1000 BGN513474.00000 CLP
2000 BGN1026948.00000 CLP
5000 BGN2567370.00000 CLP
10000 BGN5134740.00000 CLP
환율 칠레 페소 / 불가리아 레프
1 CLP0.00195 BGN
5 CLP0.00974 BGN
10 CLP0.01948 BGN
20 CLP0.03895 BGN
50 CLP0.09738 BGN
100 CLP0.19475 BGN
250 CLP0.48688 BGN
500 CLP0.97376 BGN
1000 CLP1.94752 BGN
2000 CLP3.89504 BGN
5000 CLP9.73760 BGN
10000 CLP19.47520 BGN