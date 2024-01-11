뉴질랜드 달러 → 칠레 페소

실제 환율로 NZD → CLP 변환

1000 nzd
565375 clp

1.00000 NZD = 565.37500 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
1 EUR10.8615051.094990.96941.471051.645110.9362518.6001
1 GBP1.1607611.27095105.5961.707581.909621.0867621.5908
1 USD0.91330.786813183.08471.343551.502520.8550516.9879
1 INR0.01099270.009470010.012035910.01617080.01808420.01029130.204465

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 칠레 페소
1 NZD565.37500 CLP
5 NZD2826.87500 CLP
10 NZD5653.75000 CLP
20 NZD11307.50000 CLP
50 NZD28268.75000 CLP
100 NZD56537.50000 CLP
250 NZD141343.75000 CLP
500 NZD282687.50000 CLP
1000 NZD565375.00000 CLP
2000 NZD1130750.00000 CLP
5000 NZD2826875.00000 CLP
10000 NZD5653750.00000 CLP
환율 칠레 페소 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 CLP0.00177 NZD
5 CLP0.00884 NZD
10 CLP0.01769 NZD
20 CLP0.03537 NZD
50 CLP0.08844 NZD
100 CLP0.17687 NZD
250 CLP0.44218 NZD
500 CLP0.88437 NZD
1000 CLP1.76874 NZD
2000 CLP3.53748 NZD
5000 CLP8.84370 NZD
10000 CLP17.68740 NZD