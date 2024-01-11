중국 위안화 → 칠레 페소

실제 환율로 CNY → CLP 변환

1,000 cny
127,640 clp

1.00000 CNY = 127.64000 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 칠레 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CLP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → CLP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 칠레 페소
1 CNY127.64000 CLP
5 CNY638.20000 CLP
10 CNY1276.40000 CLP
20 CNY2552.80000 CLP
50 CNY6382.00000 CLP
100 CNY12764.00000 CLP
250 CNY31910.00000 CLP
500 CNY63820.00000 CLP
1000 CNY127640.00000 CLP
2000 CNY255280.00000 CLP
5000 CNY638200.00000 CLP
10000 CNY1276400.00000 CLP
환율 칠레 페소 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CLP0.00783 CNY
5 CLP0.03917 CNY
10 CLP0.07835 CNY
20 CLP0.15669 CNY
50 CLP0.39173 CNY
100 CLP0.78345 CNY
250 CLP1.95863 CNY
500 CLP3.91726 CNY
1000 CLP7.83452 CNY
2000 CLP15.66904 CNY
5000 CLP39.17260 CNY
10000 CLP78.34520 CNY