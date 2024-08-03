Chinese yuan rmb to Chilean pesos today

Convert CNY to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
132,655 clp

¥1.000 CNY = $132.7 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CNY to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High132.6550132.6550
Low124.8920122.7610
Average129.0562127.8809
Change3.14%2.25%
1 CNY to CLP stats

The performance of CNY to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 132.6550 and a 30 day low of 124.8920. This means the 30 day average was 129.0562. The change for CNY to CLP was 3.14.

The performance of CNY to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.6550 and a 90 day low of 122.7610. This means the 90 day average was 127.8809. The change for CNY to CLP was 2.25.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Chilean pesos

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Chilean Peso
1 CNY132.65500 CLP
5 CNY663.27500 CLP
10 CNY1,326.55000 CLP
20 CNY2,653.10000 CLP
50 CNY6,632.75000 CLP
100 CNY13,265.50000 CLP
250 CNY33,163.75000 CLP
500 CNY66,327.50000 CLP
1000 CNY132,655.00000 CLP
2000 CNY265,310.00000 CLP
5000 CNY663,275.00000 CLP
10000 CNY1,326,550.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CLP0.00754 CNY
5 CLP0.03769 CNY
10 CLP0.07538 CNY
20 CLP0.15077 CNY
50 CLP0.37692 CNY
100 CLP0.75383 CNY
250 CLP1.88459 CNY
500 CLP3.76917 CNY
1000 CLP7.53834 CNY
2000 CLP15.07668 CNY
5000 CLP37.69170 CNY
10000 CLP75.38340 CNY