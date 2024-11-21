Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos today
Convert SEK to CLP at the real exchange rate
SEK to CLP conversion chart
1 SEK = 88.32670 CLP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SEK to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|90.4349
|91.9676
|Low
|88.3267
|88.1632
|Average
|89.3802
|89.7951
|Change
|-1.74%
|-1.06%
|View full history
1 SEK to CLP stats
The performance of SEK to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.4349 and a 30 day low of 88.3267. This means the 30 day average was 89.3802. The change for SEK to CLP was -1.74.
The performance of SEK to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.9676 and a 90 day low of 88.1632. This means the 90 day average was 89.7951. The change for SEK to CLP was -1.06.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Swedish krona
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chilean Peso
|1 SEK
|88.32670 CLP
|5 SEK
|441.63350 CLP
|10 SEK
|883.26700 CLP
|20 SEK
|1,766.53400 CLP
|50 SEK
|4,416.33500 CLP
|100 SEK
|8,832.67000 CLP
|250 SEK
|22,081.67500 CLP
|500 SEK
|44,163.35000 CLP
|1000 SEK
|88,326.70000 CLP
|2000 SEK
|176,653.40000 CLP
|5000 SEK
|441,633.50000 CLP
|10000 SEK
|883,267.00000 CLP