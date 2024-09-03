Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos today

Convert SEK to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
90,179 clp

kr1.000 SEK = $90.18 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 SEK to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.579790.5797
Low88.062585.7560
Average89.366488.7335
Change0.45%3.13%
View full history

1 SEK to CLP stats

The performance of SEK to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.5797 and a 30 day low of 88.0625. This means the 30 day average was 89.3664. The change for SEK to CLP was 0.45.

The performance of SEK to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.5797 and a 90 day low of 85.7560. This means the 90 day average was 88.7335. The change for SEK to CLP was 3.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9451.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.731.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chilean Peso
1 SEK90.17930 CLP
5 SEK450.89650 CLP
10 SEK901.79300 CLP
20 SEK1,803.58600 CLP
50 SEK4,508.96500 CLP
100 SEK9,017.93000 CLP
250 SEK22,544.82500 CLP
500 SEK45,089.65000 CLP
1000 SEK90,179.30000 CLP
2000 SEK180,358.60000 CLP
5000 SEK450,896.50000 CLP
10000 SEK901,793.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swedish Krona
1 CLP0.01109 SEK
5 CLP0.05545 SEK
10 CLP0.11089 SEK
20 CLP0.22178 SEK
50 CLP0.55445 SEK
100 CLP1.10890 SEK
250 CLP2.77225 SEK
500 CLP5.54450 SEK
1000 CLP11.08900 SEK
2000 CLP22.17800 SEK
5000 CLP55.44500 SEK
10000 CLP110.89000 SEK