Swedish krona to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Chilean pesos is currently 90.186 today, reflecting a 0.712% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.766% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 90.186 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 88.708 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.902% increase in value.