Swedish krona to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Chilean pesos is currently 89.983 today, reflecting a 0.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.763% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 90.414 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 88.576 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.608% increase in value.