Japanese yen to Chilean pesos today

Convert JPY to CLP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
63,756 clp

1.000 JPY = 6.376 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7551.4741.6580.96918.218
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2381.7251.9411.13421.326
1 USD0.9160.782183.091.3491.5180.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chilean Peso
100 JPY637.55800 CLP
1000 JPY6,375.58000 CLP
1500 JPY9,563.37000 CLP
2000 JPY12,751.16000 CLP
3000 JPY19,126.74000 CLP
5000 JPY31,877.90000 CLP
5400 JPY34,428.13200 CLP
10000 JPY63,755.80000 CLP
15000 JPY95,633.70000 CLP
20000 JPY127,511.60000 CLP
25000 JPY159,389.50000 CLP
30000 JPY191,267.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Japanese Yen
1 CLP0.15685 JPY
5 CLP0.78424 JPY
10 CLP1.56848 JPY
20 CLP3.13696 JPY
50 CLP7.84240 JPY
100 CLP15.68480 JPY
250 CLP39.21200 JPY
500 CLP78.42400 JPY
1000 CLP156.84800 JPY
2000 CLP313.69600 JPY
5000 CLP784.24000 JPY
10000 CLP1,568.48000 JPY