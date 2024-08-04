Japanese yen to Chilean pesos today

Convert JPY to CLP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
64,906 clp

¥1.000 JPY = $6.491 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.49066.4906
Low5.63845.6384
Average6.01215.9079
Change11.33%7.60%
1 JPY to CLP stats

The performance of JPY to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4906 and a 30 day low of 5.6384. This means the 30 day average was 6.0121. The change for JPY to CLP was 11.33.

The performance of JPY to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4906 and a 90 day low of 5.6384. This means the 90 day average was 5.9079. The change for JPY to CLP was 7.60.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chilean Peso
100 JPY649.05800 CLP
1000 JPY6,490.58000 CLP
1500 JPY9,735.87000 CLP
2000 JPY12,981.16000 CLP
3000 JPY19,471.74000 CLP
5000 JPY32,452.90000 CLP
5400 JPY35,049.13200 CLP
10000 JPY64,905.80000 CLP
15000 JPY97,358.70000 CLP
20000 JPY129,811.60000 CLP
25000 JPY162,264.50000 CLP
30000 JPY194,717.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Japanese Yen
1 CLP0.15407 JPY
5 CLP0.77035 JPY
10 CLP1.54069 JPY
20 CLP3.08138 JPY
50 CLP7.70345 JPY
100 CLP15.40690 JPY
250 CLP38.51725 JPY
500 CLP77.03450 JPY
1000 CLP154.06900 JPY
2000 CLP308.13800 JPY
5000 CLP770.34500 JPY
10000 CLP1,540.69000 JPY